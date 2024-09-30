Arunachal Pradesh: Painting Competition Held at Arunachal Press Club for College and University Students

A correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Press Club (APC), in collaboration with the Arunachal Akademi of Fine Arts (AAFA), on Sunday, organized a painting competition for the college and university students at the press club on Sunday.

The theme of the competition was, ‘media ethics and press freedom’, and is an event run up to the 42nd APC foundation day celebration, scheduled to be held on October 4.

Punyo Chobin, Assistant Professor from the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Department of Fine Arts and Music and AAFA President, Jackie Bodo attended the competition as the jury members.

Around 30 students from the RGU, Department of Fine Arts & Music, Don Bosco College-Art club, Jollang, Dera Natung Government College (DNGC)-Art club, and few members from the AAFA ardently participated in the competition.

Dodum Yangfo, president of APC, told reporters that art and journalism go along as both of the professions include freedom of expression. While the artist expresses it through art, journalists communicate it through the medium of newspaper, digital and electronic means of communication. Also, it is an effort by the APC to provide a platform to the young artists from the state. He said, though the club wanted to include students from schools, but due to some reasons, it could not be materialised. However, the students from the 2 colleges and RGU actively participated in the competition, showcasing their talent.

“Though the theme of the competition surrounded media ethics and freedom of press, we ensured full freedom to the artist to depict media scenarios in the state,” he said, adding that the art of the winners will be displayed in the archive of the press club for the public. Besides, other art will also be displayed in the press club, he added.

