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ITANAGAR: A farmer in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district has transformed trout farming into a livelihood and employment-generating venture with support from the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), adopting modern techniques and producing value-added fish products.

Dorjee Khandu Khrimey of Jigaon has established trout hatcheries and fish farms, expanding his business beyond conventional fish production to include vacuum-packed and smoked fish.

According to Fisheries Department officials, the farmer used assistance under the central scheme to develop hatchery facilities and adopt modern farming and processing methods. Seeds produced at his hatcheries are supplied to different parts of the state, supporting other trout farmers.

The initiative has also generated local employment and earned around Rs 2 lakh, officials said. Vacuum packaging has helped preserve the freshness and taste of fish for longer periods, improving its marketing potential. Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted Khrimey's efforts in a social media post on Thursday, describing his Rainbow Farm as an example of how fish farming could create livelihood opportunities and promote entrepreneurship in remote areas. He said support under PMMSY had enabled the farmer to move beyond fish production and venture into value-added products.

Trout farming holds considerable potential in Arunachal Pradesh's mountainous regions, where clean, oxygen-rich water and favourable climatic conditions support cold-water fish species such as rainbow trout.

The PMMSY aims to promote sustainable fisheries development, increase fish production and productivity, strengthen infrastructure and generate employment through modern technology and improved market facilities.

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