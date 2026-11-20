CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The West Tripura district administration has initiated steps to establish the state's first government-run drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Agartala. The proposed facility will accommodate 50 inmates and is expected to become operational in January next year.

The initiative comes amid rising drug addiction cases and concerns over the functioning of privately run de-addiction centres, many of which reportedly lack official registration, qualified personnel and adequate infrastructure. A meeting chaired by West Tripura District Magistrate Dr Vishal Kumar was held with officials from various departments and stakeholders to discuss the modalities for setting up and operating the temporary centre. The DM stressed the need for adequate funding, trained personnel and proper infrastructure to ensure its effective functioning. He said the facility would focus not only on medical treatment but also on helping recovering individuals rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society. It will provide medical assistance, counselling, rehabilitation support and vocational training to help inmates overcome addiction and become economically self-reliant. The initiative will require coordinated efforts from the Health Department, Police Administration, Social Welfare and Social Education Department, Agartala Municipal Corporation, Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission and local NGOs. The centre is expected to strengthen the district's anti-drug campaign by providing institutional support for treatment, recovery and rehabilitation.

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