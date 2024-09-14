Arunachal: Farmers skill upgraded at Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Ziro

Itanagar: A day long orientation-cum-training programme on Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) and packaging practices of kiwi and persimmon fruits was conducted on Friday by the horticulture department at Mahatma Gandhi Centre (MGC), in Hong village of Lower Subansiri district.

Coordinator of Helping Hands under MGC at Hong, Punyo Hinda informed that the centre provided services on health, education, skill development and counselling to downtrodden people of the district. He also informed the farmers training programme was an extension of the same.

District Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante motivated the farmers to take the training programme seriously to learn and adopt the scientific and technical guidance inputs provided by technical experts from the department to enhance and update their skills to increase their produce thereby generating more income and profit.

In the technical sessions, SDHO Tasso Yallu dwelt at length on the packaging practices of kiwi and persimmon fruits which are grown in large scale by Ziro farmers, while HDO Milo Tara presented and demonstrated the insect pest management of the crops. 50 farmers from in and around Ziro attended the training programme.

Meanwhile, through a virtual interaction from New Delhi, Helping Hands president Robin Hibu encouraged the local farmers to take advantage of such short duration skill development training programmes to upgrade their skills for their economic benefits.

He also appreciated the horticulture department for conducting the training programme in the interest of the famers. The Rural Farmers Training Centre at MGC, has intake capacity of 75 trainees in a batch and the training centre has a well-equipped paraphernalia with 75 inches smart classroom with internet facility and digital board having provision for PPT. The centre does not charge any fee for any kind of training or awareness campaign for the villagers.

The MGC also boasts of a digital library with smart classroom, children’s reading room, digitized multi-media career guidance center, health centre, farmers agriculture-cum-horticulture promotion center, Atal Bihari Vajpayee sewa sadan, AI based citizen service and redressal center, learning centre, majestic 7 feet height bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The centre was inaugurated by Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi last year.

