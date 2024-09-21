Arunachal: FIR Filed for Submitting Fake Local Language Certificates in Postal Recruitment

ITANAGAR: The Joint Action Committee for the Postal Department Fiasco (JACPDF), has filed an FIR against one Monish, for submitting fake local language certificates to the Director Postal Service (DPS) for the post of Gramin Dak Seva (GDS).

Addressing the media at the press club here on Friday, committee chairman, Kipa Kanam said that the GDS post, in the state of Arunachal Pradesh is especially for the locals. And, to avail the job, one has to avail local language certificates from the respective district Deputy Commissioners.

However, Monish, who is the son of one Barkat Ali, has been issued the certificate by the EAC, Mebo under East Siang district. There is a clear direction from the state government that DCs of respective districts are certifying authority of proficiency in local language and dialect, in respect to their districts.

“Now, Monish being a non-APST, there is no chance that he should avail the certificate. Moreover, the certificate was issued by the EAC. However, the EAC has confirmed that there is no such record in his office. Therefore, we appeal to the DPS to reject the application submitted,” he added.

Further, the committee requested the police department to immediately arrest Monish for availing fake language certificates, and punish according to the IPC.

Earlier, the JACPDF, a conglomeration of around 12 civil society bodies demanded that the state government move the file for inclusion of local dialects in the recruitment process of the postal department in Arunachal Pradesh.

The committee also appealed to the panchayat members of the state to “not allow or offer any house on rent to non-APSTs till the demand is not addressed in toto.”

The committee submitted representations to the authority concerned for an amicable and early solution, but they are reluctant to look into the matter related to cancellation of appointment of non-APST candidates against 2,596 posts in 866 branch post offices across the state.

It demanded implementation of local dialects recognised by the state government “in the GDS Recruitment Rules under 3 B II (ii) of the postal department; possession of domicile certificate of the state for each candidate; and immediate cancellation of earlier appointment of all non-APSTs by halting ongoing appointment process of non-APSTs.”

Subsequently the state government wrote to the Director General of Postal Services to include local dialect in the recruitment of the GDS.

