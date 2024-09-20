Meghalaya: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches NPS Vatsalya Scheme

Shillong: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman officially launched the NPS Vatsalya Scheme on Wednesday, aimed at promoting financial literacy and savings among the youth of India. As part of the launch, she introduced an online platform for subscribing to the scheme and released the official brochure. Additionally, she also distributed Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) cards to new minor subscribers during the event.

The launch was marked by a successful awareness programme conducted by the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) Meghalaya and NABARD, engaging over 100 students from two schools in Shillong, Meghalaya.

An awareness programme yesterday at Kelian Memorial School, Shillong, engaged over 51 students in an interactive session designed to educate them about the importance of financial planning and the benefits of the National Pension System (NPS). Following this, a similar program took place at Grace Academy School, Upper Lachumiere, Shillong, where an additional 60 students attended and actively participated, stated a press release.

