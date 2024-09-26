Arunachal: First Edition of Ziro Film Festival-Music Concludes at Saint Claret College

Itanagar: The first edition of the Ziro Film Festival-Music (ZFF-M) concluded at Saint Claret College, Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, on Wednesday, bringing together filmmakers, producers, and students for a stimulating series of discussions, master classes, and screenings. One of the major highlights of the final day was the panel discussion on 'Why Arunachal can't have its own film industry-or does it?'

The discussion saw the participation of industry experts, including Allison Welly, a noted producer, filmmaker Tai Gungte from the Arunachal Film Collective, and Mingkeng Osik from the Film and Television Guild of Arunachal.

The panel was moderated by journalist Ranju Dodum, while IPR secretary Nyali Ete contributed to the lively debate. The panellists engaged in a deep dive into the existing landscape of filmmaking in Arunachal, exploring challenges such as funding, infrastructure, and the potential for local talent to thrive on a larger scale.

As part of the festival, attendees were treated to a master class on visual storytelling, conducted by filmmaker Aditi Banerjee. The workshop inspired young filmmakers by showcasing innovative techniques in visual storytelling. Additionally, national award-winning filmmaker Saajin Babu delivered an invited talk, sharing his remarkable journey from a passionate film enthusiast to becoming a celebrated director, screenwriter, and producer.

The event also featured the screening of 'Genghis Blues,' a critically acclaimed documentary by Roko Belic, which received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

The closing ceremony, attended by Lower Subansiri superintendent of police (SP) Keni Bagra, marked the festival's successful conclusion.

Bagra commended the efforts of the organizers for creating a platform for the students and young filmmakers.

ZFF-M is expected to return in the coming years, providing a nurturing environment for both seasoned and aspiring filmmakers in the region. The festival is organised by PWLO Entertainment in collaboration with the mass communication department of the college, which is supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC).

Also Read: First Edition of Ziro Film Festival-Music Launches at Saint Claret College in Arunachal Pradesh

Also Watch: