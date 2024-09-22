Assam: Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad Forms Strong Committee in Golaghat District

GOLAGHAT: A strong committee of Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Assam (TAYPA) Golaghat district committee was formed at Ahom Gaon in Golaghat district recently.

Under the leadership of TAIPA political advisor Munindra Mohan Gogoi and TAIPA Central Committee president Bijay Rajkonwar at a meeting held at Ahom Gaon in Golaghat district, a 21-member committee was formed. The new body was formed with Vivek Gogoi as president, Phanidhar Gogoi as working president, Surajit Phukan and Parakshit Phukan as joint secretaries.

The organisation believes that tribalizing the six tribes community is the best option to save Assam, and it would keep fighting until the Tai Ahom community achieves tribal status.

