First Edition of Ziro Film Festival-Music Launches at Saint Claret College in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: The first edition of the Ziro Film Festival-Music (ZFF-M) was officially launched at Saint Claret College, Ziro, in the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The event is being organized by PWLO Entertainment in collaboration with the college’s Department of Mass Communication and supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). ZFF-M is held in conjunction with the Ziro Literary Festival.

The launch saw the presence of IPR and Urban Affairs secretary Nyali Ete and representatives from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Ete commended the organizers for their initiative in creating such a festival and encouraged young filmmakers to participate actively. He emphasized the importance of networking within the filmmaking community, noting that many young filmmakers face budget constraints that hinder their progress.

Ete highlighted the potential for knowledge sharing during discussions and workshops, which can aid young filmmakers in their growth.

The technical session of the festival kicked off with an engaging screening of ‘Songs of the Blue Hills,’ directed by Utpal Borpujari. It was followed by a masterclass on ‘Making Music for Film,’ led by renowned composer Marti Bharath, providing invaluable insights into the intricacies of film scoring.

The audience was then treated to a screening of the critically acclaimed film ‘Whiplash,’ directed by Damien Chazelle, showcasing the dynamic relationship between music and storytelling.

Editor Sanjeev Monga conducted a master class on ‘Pacing the Film: An Editor’s Role,’ offering participants a deeper understanding of how editing shapes the rhythm and flow of cinematic narratives.

The Ziro Film Festival-Music aims to attract filmmakers, musicians, and enthusiasts from across the country, fostering a sense of community and collaboration among artists in the coming editions.

