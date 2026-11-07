Arunachal: Five arrested in Namsai armed dacoity case; Turkish-made pistol seized

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Police arrested five people in connection with an armed dacoity at a house in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district and recovered a foreign-made pistol, ammunition and suspected stolen jewellery.

The robbery took place at the residence of Omnath Dhanuk in the Simolbari area on October 30, when seven armed men allegedly stormed the house, assaulted and threatened the occupants, including a child, and fled with around Rs 10 lakh in cash, four mobile phones and gold ornaments.

Namsai Deputy Superintendent of Police Kengo Dirchi said police registered a case on October 31 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Arms Act, 1959.

The arrested persons were identified as Latul Boruah (43), Dinesh Gogoi (41), Mineswar Dihingia (44), Chow Kyapeng Manlong (30) and Sophio Mepo alias Kaloso Mepo (43), residents of Namsai and Lohit districts. During the investigation, police seized a Turkish-made 7.65 mm pistol, a magazine containing two live rounds, a gold mangalsutra suspected to be stolen, two mobile phones and two motorcycles, including one allegedly used in the crime.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the dacoity resulted from a pre-planned conspiracy triggered by a personal dispute. The accused had allegedly conducted reconnaissance of the victim's residence and planned their entry and escape routes.

Dirchi said two of the arrested persons, Dihingia and Mepo, were former NSCN cadres with criminal antecedents. Manlong also faced previous cases, including attempted murder, extortion and offences under the Arms Act and UAPA, while Gogoi had earlier been arrested in an NDPS case.

Further investigation is underway.

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