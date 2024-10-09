Arunachal: Four Dead, Three Injured After Wall Collapses At Karsingsa Due To Heavy Rainfall

ITANAGAR: In an unfortunate turn of event, at least four people were killed and three others sustained injuries when the boundary wall of the central workshop of the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) at Karsingsa collapsed on Tuesday midnight following incessant rainfall.

The incident unfolded at around 1.30 am when the wall fell on some huts on the other side of the workshop, causing the fatalities.

Swift action ensued as a police team along with the assistance of local residents rushed to the spot and rescued eight individuals alive, including the three injured and retrieved four dead bodies from the debris.