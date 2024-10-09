Arunachal: Four Dead, Three Injured After Wall Collapses At Karsingsa Due To Heavy Rainfall

ITANAGAR: In an unfortunate turn of event, at least four people were killed and three others sustained injuries when the boundary wall of the central workshop of the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) at Karsingsa collapsed on Tuesday midnight following incessant rainfall.
The incident unfolded at around 1.30 am when the wall fell on some huts on the other side of the workshop, causing the fatalities.
Swift action ensued as a police team along with the assistance of local residents rushed to the spot and rescued eight individuals alive, including the three injured and retrieved four dead bodies from the debris.
The deceased individuals have been identified as Urmila Biswas, Vikash Biswas, Mukibur Rahman and Paul Biswas while the injured persons have been identified as Akash Biswas, Rakesh Biswas and Arun Ali.
The injured have received necessary medical treatment while the bodies of the victims have been handed over to their relatives after post-mortem examination at TRIHMS Naharlagun.
