Arunachal Pradesh: NSCN (K) cadre held in Tirap district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh, in a joint operation, apprehended an active cadre of the NSCN (K-Niki Sumi) faction in the Hukanjuri area of Tirap district, marking a major success in ongoing counter-insurgency efforts in the eastern frontier region, officials said on Saturday.

The Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police led the coordinated action on Thursday following credible intelligence inputs routed through multiple agencies.

Alerts from the Eastern Command Intelligence Battalion (ECIB), 3 CIB and 19 WEU confirmed the presence of an armed insurgent operative in the area, prompting the launch of a swift, precision-based intervention, an Assam Rifles official said. Acting on the tip-offs, troops of the 44 Assam Rifles, accompanied by police personnel, moved to the suspected location and carried out a controlled operation.

During the raid, the team apprehended self-styled captain Jenlong Supong, identified as an active member of the NSCN (K-Niki Sumi) faction, the official said, adding that security forces recovered one pistol, a magazine, six live rounds, a mobile phone and a PAN card from his possession. Supong was handed over to Khonsa Police Station along with the seized arms and materials for further investigation and legal proceedings.

