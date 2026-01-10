TD Shira keeps 2028 option open, says final call hinges on health

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: NPP legislator from Resubelpara and Cabinet Minister TD Shira, the oldest serving member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, has made it clear that he has not ruled out contesting the 2028 Assembly elections, asserting that the final decision will rest solely on his health condition. Amid persistent political speculation over his future, the veteran leader struck a note of resolve, underscoring both his personal commitment to public service and the ruling party's confidence as it looks ahead to the next electoral battle.

Dispelling rumours that age may push him out of active politics, the octogenarian leader stated, "If my health permits me if I can continue as I am now I will contest 2028 Assembly elections also, this is what I have made up my mind." Elaborating on the speculation surrounding his future, Shira said, "because of my age they anticipated as I am 80 plus now and by the time the elections come in 2028 I may be quiet weak physically and may not contest elections, that's why I said if my health continues to be like that I will contest but if my health goes down and I find difficult to move here and there the. I will not contest. I want to contest because I have many things to do for my people."

On the political mood ahead of the 2028 polls, Shira acknowledged the presence of anti-incumbency but played down its potential impact on the ruling National People's Party. "So far as the MLA elections is concern there may be little anti incumbency factor but it will be very little. Because criticism are always there if we do good also. But many people appreciate the developments that we are doing in the state so I don't think this anti incumbency factor is a big thing, we will overcome," he said, projecting confidence in the government's performance narrative.

Also Read: Mizoram issues 22,500 ILPs after launch of Bairabi-Sairang railway line