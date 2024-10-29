Arunachal Governor adopts two TB patients under Nikshay Mitra initiative

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (retd) adopted two TB patients from Lower Dibang Valley district during a visit to the district hospital at Roing. Parnaik adopted the patients in his role as a Nikshay Mitra, an initiative that provides TB patients with nutritional, diagnostic, and vocational support.

The governor also presented food baskets to the two patients, an official statement from Raj Bhavan said on Monday.

Interacting with MLAs Mutchu Mithi and Puinnyo Apum and health officials, Parnaik highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal to eliminate tuberculosis from the country by 2025, ahead of the global TB-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target of 2030. He urged people to unite in supporting this commitment. Parnaik encouraged officials to promote healthy lifestyles and leverage technology for better analysis and planning.

He also praised the dedication of doctors, nurses and paramedics in driving social reforms within the health centers. District tuberculosis officer Dr Saga Migri briefed the governor on the disease and other health issues in the district, the statement added.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Free Health Camp Held in Damroh Village

Also Watch: