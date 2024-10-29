Arunachal Pradesh: Free Health Camp Held in Damroh Village

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Siang Trust, on Monday, conducted a free health camp at Damroh village, Mariyang Subdivision, Upper Siang district. GBs, village secretary and elders of Damroh village also assisted in the conduct of the camp.

Total 90 patients were examined including senior citizens. Free pressure tests, sugar tests, and free medicines were given during the camp. Similarly, 50 persons were treated for eye ailments and 25 were treated for dental problems. Similar free health camps are planned for citizens of remote villages of the area.

Senior Ophthalmologist, Beauty Borang Perme, Senior Surgeon-Bomni Tayeng, Diabetic Specialist- Lincode Moyong, Dental Surgeon-Til Perme, Additional Director (Rtd) Saibal Bhattacharjee, medical staff, Vice President of Siang Trust Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao VM (Rtd) supporting staff and representatives of Siang Trust participated in the health camp.

