Arunachal: Parnaik Advocates for Promotion of Literary Activities as a Mass Movement

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) has emphasized that literature activities must be promoted and organized at every educational institution as a mass movement along with state-level programmes.

Parnaik made the remark when state Minister of Information & Public Relations Nyato Dukam called on him at Raj Bhavan here on Friday and discussed the ensuing Arunachal Literature Festival, an annual state government event organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, a statement from Raj Bhavan said.

Students from schools to university must be motivated and invited to participate in the programme, the governor said.

He also suggested that the best intellectuals in the literary world should be invited for the programme, where they share their experience, writings and aspirations. The duo also reviewed skill development, entrepreneurship and innovative avenues for industries, textiles and handicrafts.

Parnaik advised the minister, who also is the minister in-charge of Industries, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Textile & Handicrafts, etc., to explore new avenues for industry development, while prioritizing strengthening the traditional textile and handicrafts sectors.

The state can contribute to the country’s economic growth, cultural diversity and national unity, when the youth of the state are skilled and the spirit of entrepreneurship is encouraged, he said.

The governor underscored that human resource development, skill enhancement, capacity improvement and modernization and innovation integrated with technology are the key drivers of India’s aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047.

The commitment of every citizen with ‘nation first’ spirit can create a Viksit Bharat, Parnaik added. The minister was accompanied by IPR secretary Nyali Ete, the statement added.

