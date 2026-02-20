Arunachal Governor Calls for Peace and Community Bonds Ahead of Statehood Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: K. T. Parnaik, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday greeted the people ahead of Statehood Day and appealed to them to protect the environment, uphold peace, and deepen bonds among all communities.

Arunachal Pradesh attained statehood on February 20, 1987. Parnaik said the occasion reminds citizens of how far the state has progressed-from the struggles and sacrifices of their ancestors to the promise and possibilities of today.

"Their courage, unity and determination laid the foundation for the Arunachal Pradesh we proudly call home," he said. The Governor stated that the government's vision of a developed Arunachal Pradesh is rooted in the well-being of its people and the steady improvement of their quality of life.

"It is a vision that places citizens at the centre of development, where access to quality education, healthcare, housing, connectivity and basic civic services raises living standards across urban and rural areas alike," he said.

He added that over the years, the state has made meaningful progress across sectors by improving human development indicators, strengthening livelihoods and enhancing the overall quality of life.

"These achievements belong to every citizen whose hard work, faith and perseverance have shaped our growth. As we honour our past, we must also look ahead with confidence towards a future filled with opportunity, innovation and inclusive development," he said.

"As custodians of this pristine and beautiful land, let us renew our pledge to protect our environment, uphold peace and deepen the bonds of brotherhood among all communities," he appealed. "Let us empower our youth, encourage self-reliance and embrace sustainable development so that progress remains balanced and enduring," he added.

Parnaik urged the people to move forward together with unity, purpose and optimism to build a stronger Arunachal Pradesh and contribute proudly to a prosperous and developed India.

