Assam Rifles organises Awareness Drive on Mental Health and Substance Abuse at Tezpur University

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organised 'Breaking the Silence 4.0,' an awareness campaign on Mental Health and substance abuse at Tezpur University on Friday, with the aim of breaking the stigma around mental health, encouraging open conversation, and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle amongst youth, a press release said.

The campaign was jointly organised by the Department of Social Welfare, Nagaland, Assam Rifles, and Recovery Wellness Society, Tezpur University, Assam.

During the programme, speakers delivered insightful talks sensitising students about the importance of mental well-being, early identification of stress and substance abuse, healthy coping strategies, and the need to seek timely help without hesitation. Students were also encouraged to maintain a balanced lifestyle, support their peers, set clear goals, and pursue their aspirations with dedication, discipline, and determination.