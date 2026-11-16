PM Modi inaugurates Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Mizoram

AIZAWL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum (RTFFM) in Kelsih, Mizoram.

The museum, named after Ropuiliani, a Mizo chieftainess and one of the prominent early tribal leaders, was inaugurated on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, which is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Ropuiliani was among the early tribal leaders who resisted British colonial rule in the erstwhile Lushai Hills, now Mizoram.

The freedom fighter was arrested and imprisoned by the British and later taken to Rangamati in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), in present-day Bangladesh, where she died in captivity in January 1895.

Janjatiya Gaurav Divas was celebrated across the country to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum has been established at the Tribal Research Institute in Kelsih, a rural village and emerging recreational destination located in the Aibawk block of Aizawl district.

According to an official statement issued by the Mizoram government, the museum complex comprises a museum building, an open-air theatre, a traditional hut, a heritage walk, the Birsa Munda Tribal Pride Garden, a cafeteria and staff quarters, among other facilities.

Ahead of the inauguration, Mizoram Governor General (Dr.) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) visited the museum on November 10 to inspect the preparations and review the arrangements for the inauguration.

The museum has been developed by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs to commemorate the contributions and sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters in India's struggle for independence and to highlight their role in the country's freedom movement.

During his visit, the Governor described the museum as a significant tribute to the courage, sacrifices and contributions of Mizo freedom fighters to the national freedom movement.

He said that the institution would serve as a valuable heritage asset for both Mizoram and the nation, while also playing an important role in inspiring and educating future generations about the history and legacy of tribal freedom fighters.

The Governor also stressed the need to develop the museum into a world-class facility to attract visitors, researchers and tourists from across the country and beyond. A senior official said the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs had provided Rs 25.59 crore to establish the Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum. The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs is establishing 11 such museums across 10 states to commemorate various tribal movements and uprisings against British rule and showcase the rich cultural heritage, history, traditions and contributions of tribal communities. These museums are intended to preserve and promote the legacy of tribal freedom fighters and bring greater recognition to their significant role in India's struggle for independence. A similar Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum is also being established in Tamenglong, Manipur. (IANS)

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