Arunachal Governor extends Diwali greetings, advocates eco-friendly celebration

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Sunday extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali, expressing hope that the festival would further strengthen the bonds of love, harmony, and brotherhood among all sections of society.

In his message, the governor said that Diwali, the festival of lights, embodies the timeless message of hope and the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and wisdom over ignorance.

"It is a time for reflection, renewal, and gratitude. Let us celebrate this sacred festival by lighting not only lamps in our homes but also the lamps of compassion, kindness, and righteousness in our hearts," Parnaik said.

He urged citizens to observe a safe and eco-friendly Diwali by avoiding loud and polluting firecrackers, which endanger both health and the environment. "Safeguarding our air, health, and surroundings is the truest way to honour the spirit of this beautiful festival of light," he added.

"May the divine light of Diwali illuminate your lives with joy, wisdom, and serenity, and guide us all towards a brighter and more prosperous future," the governor concluded.

