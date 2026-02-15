Arunachal governor flags China’s calibrated pressure along Indo-Tibet frontier

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday said China's strategy along the northern frontier is deliberate and long term, marked by calibrated pressure through border-proximate infrastructure, the creation of dual-use 'border settlements', and the renaming of places to shape narratives across the Line of Actual Control from Ladakh to the eastern sector.

He emphasized that to ensure deterrence, stability and lasting control along Arunachal Pradesh's sensitive frontier, authorities must advance security, development, diplomacy and community empowerment together through a whole-of-nation approach.

Delivering the keynote address at the two-day seminar 'Arunachal Pradesh - India's Dynamic Frontier', held at the headquarters of 2 Mountain Division in Dinjan, in Assam's Tinsukia district, the Governor described the state as a strategic buffer as well as a land of immense human, cultural and economic potential.

Sharing his perspectives on security and development, Parnaik observed that the two are deeply intertwined in a frontier state like Arunachal Pradesh and that one cannot progress without the other, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

He stressed that the state's challenges - whether external threats or internal developmental gaps - require a unified and coordinated response from all stakeholders.

Highlighting border dynamics, the Governor said that along the Myanmar and Bhutan frontiers, culture and security intersect in complex ways.

"The Indo-Myanmar border, which cuts through forests and hills, has remained socially open under the Free Movement Regime (FMR), sustaining livelihoods and ties, but it has also created vulnerabilities as insurgent groups exploited the routes, prompting India to review the arrangement to rebalance tradition and security," he pointed out.

