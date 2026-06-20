Arunachal Governor Flags Financial Lapses, Seeks Advance Planning and Tech-Driven Oversight

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday expressed concern over recurring shortcomings in financial management and project implementation in the state and stressed the need for advance planning, timely execution of projects and greater use of technology to strengthen financial governance.

Reviewing the state finances audit report for the year ended March 31, 2025, at Lok Bhavan here, the governor observed that the state's limited working season, coupled with delays in project execution, often leads to a rush to utilise funds during March, adversely affecting efficiency and outcomes.

Emphasising the need for corrective measures, Parnaik said sound financial planning must begin well before budget allocations are made, an official statement said.

He observed that inadequate preparation results in the loss of nearly two quarters of the financial year and advised all departments to formulate detailed plans and project proposals in anticipation of budget approvals, based on funding trends and past experience.

"Such preparedness will enable departments to initiate tendering and project execution immediately after funds are released," he pointed out. The governor also underscored the importance of strengthening the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) through greater computerisation and technology-driven monitoring to enhance transparency, accountability and the overall financial health of the state.

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