Traffic Advisory Issued for NEET UG Re-Exam in Shillong Amid Union Minister’s Visit

SHILLONG: The District Administration of East Khasi Hills has informed that a Union Minister is scheduled to visit PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, EAC Headquarters, Upper Shillong, on June 21, 2026, the same day as the NEET (UG) Re-Examination.

According to the administration, traffic movement along certain stretches of road leading to Upper Shillong may be regulated due to security arrangements for the VVIP visit, which could result in temporary congestion and delays.

Candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) Re-Examination at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, EAC Headquarters, Upper Shillong, have been advised to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards to avoid any inconvenience. They have also been urged to plan their travel accordingly and carry all required documents for entry into the examination centre.

This information was stated in a press release.

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