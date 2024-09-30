Arunachal: Initiatives Towards Plastic-Free Raj Bhavan

Our correspondent

Itanagar: As a part of its commitment to environmental sustainability and in line with the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to phase out single-use plastic from the country, the Raj Bhavan, has initiated measures against the use of plastic carry bags, plates, cups, cutlery, and decoration materials in the Raj Bhavan and its residential areas.

The Raj Bhavan, an adherent advocate of ‘Green, Clean, and Plastic Free Arunachal Pradesh, advised its officials to use alternative carry bags like recycled paper bags, jute bags, and cloth bags instead of single-use plastic bags.

Starting from home, it has advised against packaged drinking water bottles and PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) banners of less than 100 microns.

State governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik has advised the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan to take a proactive role in making the state plastic-free for the well-being of the environment and the posterity.

He said that involvement of Raj Bhavan can inspire a wave of positive change, symbolizing Arunachal’s commitment to environmental preservation and sustainable growth.

The governor said that steps like banning single-use plastics, promoting alternatives like bamboo or jute products, and using eco-friendly packaging can set a precedent for other government institutions and the public to follow.

He said it will encourage collaboration with local artisans and small businesses to promote eco-friendly alternatives. Arunachal Pradesh is rich in traditional crafts made from bamboo, cane, and other natural materials. This can also boost the local economy, he added.

