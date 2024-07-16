Arunachal: Governor KT Parnaik and CM Pema Khandu Discuss Key Developmental Projects and Strategies for Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu convened at Raj Bhavan on Monday to deliberate on range of pivotal issues. These included developmental projects. Topics such as education tourism and budget-related matters were also discussed. A significant part of the discussion centered around strategies to mitigate challenges posed by natural calamities.

Governor Parnaik underscored necessity for every citizen. This is especially true for elected representatives. Government officials and youths should commit themselves to their duties. They should contribute to overarching goal of a developed Arunachal Pradesh and a developed India. He urged the people to align with vision of "reform, perform and transform" for nation's progress.

Highlighting role of technology Parnaik stressed its importance in ensuring transparency. It enables real-time monitoring and empowers all sections of society. Technology protects their rights. He asserted that achieving transformative goals requires visionary leadership. Proactive bureaucracy and active public participation are also needed.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu provided update on state’s developmental progress. He introduced new government’s initiatives aimed at fostering growth. Khandu’s report included updates on ongoing projects and future plans. These are designed to uplift state’s economic and social landscape.

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona and CMO Commissioner Sonam Chombay were present. They contributed to the discussions with insights on educational reforms. Also administrative strategies.

The meeting underscored a collaborative approach. Addressing pressing needs of Arunachal Pradesh. There was a strong focus on leveraging technology and collective effort. This session reflects government’s commitment, driving significant advancements in various sectors. Ensuring a resilient and progressive state.

The meeting at Raj Bhavan highlighted a unified vision. For Arunachal Pradesh’s future with clear roadmap laid out for sustainable development. The involvement of key officials and emphasis on technological integration. These signal a robust framework aimed at transforming state’s socio-economic issues.