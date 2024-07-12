Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu assesses damage caused due to landslides, flood

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday convened a high-level meeting to assess the overall damage caused by rain-triggered landslides and flood in the state, disrupting surface communication to several districts.

The meeting attended by Chief Secretary Dharmendra, was convened to strategize immediate restoration efforts across the state, officials said.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Khandu underscored the importance of swiftly restoring road connectivity, particularly in the flood-affected districts.

"Early restoration of roads snapped due to floods and landslides is crucial to ensuring access to essential services and aid," he said.

He allocated special funds for the immediate restoration of the critical road link from Parsi-Parlo to Koloriang in remote Kurung Kumey district, including the bridge over the Kumey River. "The restoration plan must be prepared and implemented without delay. Immediate restoration work should begin in the Kurung Kumey region and other flood-affected districts cut off due to the incessant rains,” he stressed.

Khandu instructed the relevant departments to ensure the timely provision of essential medicines and food supplies to the affected areas. In addition, the chief minister was briefed about the efforts by the Kurung Kumey district administration for having successfully reopened the Damin Road for vehicular movement. The road had been cut off for several days due to incessant rains and floods, the officials added.

Also Read: Arunachal: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc in the State; Landslides and Floods Leave Districts Struggling (sentinelassam.com)