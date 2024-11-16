Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik Extends Greetings on National Press Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik has expressed hope that the National Press Day (NPD) will inspire journalists and media professionals to uphold the highest standards of integrity and continue delivering constructive and impactful reporting.

Extending greetings on the eve of NPD, the governor said the press, as the “fourth pillar” and “watchdog” of democracy, plays a vital role in safeguarding public interests and shaping informed opinion.

Its foremost duty is to combat falsehood, serve the truth, and reflect the realities of society, he said.

The governor said with privileges like access to power comes the responsibility to be impartial, objective, and independent. Constructive criticism of the establishment is essential, but it must always aim to strengthen democratic institutions and the social fabric.

The Constitutional guarantee of Freedom of Speech and Expression requires the media to exercise its power responsibly by avoiding sensationalism, fostering justice for the marginalized and promoting governance that benefits all, he said.

“On National Press Day, I urge all members of the media fraternity to imbibe the ‘nation first’ spirit and actively contribute to the state’s development. I encourage the press community in Arunachal Pradesh to commit to promoting peace, progress, and democratic values within our society, Parnaik appealed in his message.

