Arunachal Governor Parnaik Calls for Routine Disclosure of Public Data to Reduce RTI Applications

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Tuesday said routine publication of key public information was the most effective way to promote transparency and reduce applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Parnaik made the remarks when State Chief Information Commissioner Jarken Gamlin called on him at Lok Bhavan, according to an official release.

The Governor advocated shifting RTI implementation from an information-on-demand system to one where information was disclosed by default to strengthen transparency and citizen-centric governance.

He advised government departments to regularly update essential information, including budgets, project progress, beneficiary lists, recruitment notices, tenders, land allotments and welfare schemes, on their official websites.

Parnaik also called for a mission-mode programme to digitise government files, integrate e-Office systems and develop searchable digital repositories across departments.

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