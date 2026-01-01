Arunachal Governor Parnaik extends New Year greetings, calls for unity, self-reliance

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday extended warm New Year greetings to the people of the state and urged them to move forward with unity, democratic spirit and renewed commitment towards self-reliance and inclusive development. In his New Year message, the governor wished happiness, good health and prosperity to every citizen, expressing hope that the year ahead would bring peace, harmony and new opportunities for all-round growth across the State.

Reflecting on the outgoing year, Parnaik said 2025 marked a progressive and eventful phase in Arunachal Pradesh’s development journey, marked by important achievements and forward momentum.

At the national level, he said India’s growth has been guided by the vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who transformed challenges into opportunities and strengthened the country’s path towards self-reliance. He noted that initiatives in areas such as foreign policy, transport and communication, defence, education and agriculture have laid a strong foundation for long-term socio-economic progress.

Closer home, the governor highlighted the successful conduct of Panchayat elections and the enthusiastic participation of people as a reflection of the state’s deepening democratic consciousness and commitment to grassroots governance.

Calling upon citizens to enter the New Year with renewed resolve, Parnaik said the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat must guide Arunachal Pradesh’s journey towards greater self-reliance, while contributing meaningfully to the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

He expressed confidence that unity, cooperation and dedication among the people would ensure inclusive growth, sustainable development and a brighter future for the state. Reiterating his wishes, the Governor conveyed his sincere greetings to the people of the state for a happy and prosperous New Year 2026, filled with progress, new opportunities and collective success.

