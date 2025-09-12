Arunachal Governor Parnaik emphasizes strengthening of administrative framework

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lieutenant General (Retd.) K T Parnaik, on Thursday emphasised the importance of strengthening the administrative framework of the state to meet the aspirations of its people.

Parnaik made the remark when state Administrative Reforms Commission Chairperson Pramod Jain called on him at Raj Bhavan here.

They discussed ways in which administrative reforms can strengthen public trust, empower grassroots institutions, and enhance service delivery, paving the way for inclusive growth and good governance in Arunachal Pradesh, an official statement issued by Raj Bhavan said.

The governor highlighted the need for reforms that promote participatory governance, administrative modernisation, transparency and accountability.

