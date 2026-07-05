Arunachal Governor Parnaik Extends Dree Festival Greetings, Calls for Preserving Apatani Heritage

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday extended greetings to the people of the state, particularly the Apatani community, on the occasion of the Dree Festival.

In his message on the festival eve, the Governor said he hoped the celebration would bring peace, prosperity, good health and a good harvest.

Parnaik described Dree as an important agricultural festival reflecting the Apatani community’s cultural heritage, traditional knowledge and close relationship with nature.

He urged the younger generation to preserve and carry forward their cultural traditions while embracing progress, and expressed confidence that such efforts would strengthen unity and community bonds.

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