BJP will return to power in Assam, impact to resonate across NE: Hek

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Senior BJP legislator and former Cabinet Minister A.L. Hek on Friday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will once again form the government in Assam, asserting that strong leadership, organisational depth, and a clear understanding of ground realities will ensure the party’s return to power while also shaping political outcomes across the Northeast.

Underlining the party’s confidence, Hek said, “Under the leadership of Assam BJP president and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has led from the front, the BJP will return to power in Assam. The BJP will once again form the government in Assam.” He further added, “Everybody expects that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will continue as the Chief Minister of Assam.”

Responding to concerns over the denial of tickets to several sitting MLAs by the Assam BJP, Hek dismissed any negative fallout, stating, “Our party is the one political party which has done extensive grassroots research. It understands the situation better. The Assam BJP and its leaders are well aware of the ground reality.”

Positioning Assam as politically pivotal to the region, Hek remarked on its historical and strategic importance, saying, “Assam has been the ‘big brother’ for all the states in the Northeast. During undivided Assam, Shillong was the capital. Definitely, Assam is the big brother.”

On whether the Assam election outcome would influence other northeastern states, Hek maintained that the ripple effect would be significant. “Obviously, the performance of the BJP in Assam will reflect across the Northeast. Everybody is closely watching the Assam election results. Once again, if Assam becomes very strong under the BJP, it will definitely have an impact across the Northeast,” he said.

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