NPCC slams attacks on Christians during Christmas, holds BJP government responsible

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has condemned the series of attacks on the Christian community reported across the country during the Christmas season.

The party claimed that these incidents are not isolated acts but a direct consequence of the hate-filled atmosphere nurtured under the BJP-led government.

“The NPCC strongly condemned incidents where extremist elements, masquerading as religious protectors, reportedly interrupted Christmas fellowship gatherings, hurled abusive and inappropriate language in public, and created fear among worshippers, including women and children. Such acts are a blatant violation of constitutional rights and human dignity,” the party said in a statement.

The NPCC also held the BJP and the Union Government squarely responsible for “emboldening fringe elements through their politics of division, selective outrage, and systematic targeting of minorities”.

They said that the “continued failure” of the government to act decisively against such forces has sent a dangerous message that hate crimes can be committed with impunity.

India is a secular nation governed by the Constitution—not by the ideology of mob rule. The Congress party will not remain silent while minorities are intimidated and religious freedom is trampled upon.

The NPCC demanded immediate and impartial investigations into all incidents of violence and vandalism. “Strict legal action against the perpetrators and organizations involved and clear accountability from the Union and State governments concerned.”

The NPCC said that they stand firmly with the Christian community and all minorities in their struggle for dignity, safety, and justice. (ANI)

