Tripura issues strict guidelines on loudspeakers ahead of Durga puja

AGARTALA: The Tripura Government on Wednesday, issued strict guidelines regarding the use of loudspeakers and sound systems ahead of the Durga Puja celebration. The notification comes after multiple concerns were raised over noise pollution during the festive season. Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan informed that any violation of the government’s sound regulations would result in strict action by the respective police stations. The government aims to ensure that celebrations remain within permissible sound limits to minimize noise pollution.

The government conducted several meetings with members of the Durga puja committee and police officers across the state. The authorities have urged everyone to adhere to the guidelines, emphasizing that the new measures aim to create a more peaceful environment during the celebrations.

Amitabh Ranjan, DGP, Tripura Police said, “Sound pollution is a significant issue during any festival season, and it occurs at other times as well, such as through loudspeakers and horns. This problem is evident throughout the country. There are specific directives from the High Court, and similar directives exist in Tripura to prevent public inconvenience caused by noise.”

“Firecrackers must be kept within a specified decibel level, and we have machines to measure this, which we have distributed to every sub-division. We have established clear guidelines regarding the permissible decibel levels during specific hours, such as from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., with a preference for no noise during the night time,” he added. He further said “To address this issue across the state, we will hold a meeting at the commandant and SP level. Intensive patrolling will be conducted throughout the state, in both rural and urban areas, to check compliance with the noise regulations at various puja mandaps, also immediate action will be taken if violations are found. We are also raising awareness among the general public about these issues. I urge media personnel to inform us if they observe excessive sound levels in any area, so we can take immediate action.” (ANI)

