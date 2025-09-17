Arunachal Governor Parnaik stresses mission-mode approach to women’s health

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday emphasized that the intensified nationwide campaign on women’s health must be implemented in mission mode in the state, with collective commitment and urgency. During a meeting with state Health & Family Welfare minister Biyuram Wahge at Raj Bhavan here, Parnaik underlined that the well-being of women is not only vital for their own lives but also serves as the foundation of a strong, healthy, and empowered family. A woman’s good health, he said, nurtures generations and contributes directly to building a resilient society, an official statement said. The governor highlighted the importance of strengthening the health delivery system in the frontier state so that quality medical care, preventive measures, and awareness programmes reach every woman, especially in remote and underserved areas.

