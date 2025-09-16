‘Engineers Drive Nation’s Progress, Not Just Machines’: Biyuram Wahge

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Health & Family Welfare and Water Resource Minister Biyuram Wahge on Monday called upon engineers to uphold professionalism and dedication in project execution, describing them as “real creators after God.”

Gracing the 58th Engineers’ Day celebration here, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA), Wahge lauded the engineering fraternity for their contributions to infrastructure, national economy and technological advancement.

“Science is about knowing and engineering is about doing. Nature is created by God, and engineers have made it convenient for human beings,” he said, citing innovations “from pin to aeroplane and phone to drones.”

Responding to APESA’s charter of demands, Wahge assured to pursue them with the competent authority, particularly the appointment of technocrats as secretaries in works departments, adoption of the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Rules, and construction of a common engineering secretariat for various engineering bodies, including APESA, INDEF, IBC, IRC and IEI. Home and border affairs principal secretary Kaling Tayeng, urged engineers to ensure meticulous execution of projects and apply deep technology effectively on the ground.

Citing lapses such as defects in the civil secretariat walls and stretches of the Trans-Arunachal Highway, he advised engineers to be “diligent, sincere and hardworking” in order to achieve project targets and ensure benefits reach people.

Tayeng also informed that the state government plans to provide training for newly recruited civil service officers and engineers for better implementation of government programmes.

