Arunachal Governor Parnaik urges NCC cadets to lead as problem-solvers, innovators and community builders

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday urged NCC cadets to become problem-solvers, innovators, entrepreneurs and community leaders while making education, discipline and motivation the core values of their lives.

Parnaik felicitated NCC cadets who represented Arunachal Pradesh at the Republic Day Camp, Republic Day Parade and Prime Minister's Rally in New Delhi in 2025 and 2026 at a programme held at NERIST.

He said participation in the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path was a rare honour and reflected the State's discipline, confidence, cultural heritage and diversity. He said the cadets had acted as ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh.

Highlighting the NCC's role in nation-building, Parnaik said the youth organisation had nurtured generations with values of discipline, leadership, courage and selfless service. He urged the cadets to identify challenges around them and work collectively to develop practical and sustainable solutions.

The Governor said education provided knowledge and wisdom, discipline built responsibility and focus, while motivation inspired perseverance and achievement. He also advised the cadets to remain physically fit, mentally alert and morally upright while staying connected to their cultural roots and embracing modern knowledge and technology.

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