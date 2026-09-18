Arunachal Pradesh Governor Parnaik calls for people's movement against drug abuse

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday called for a people's movement against drug abuse, urging families, educational institutions and communities to work together to prevent substance abuse and build a drug-free society.

Addressing winners and participants of declamation and painting competitions organised under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at Lok Bhavan, Parnaik described drug abuse as one of the country's serious social challenges and urged citizens to remain alert to its early signs.

The Governor stressed that prevention was the most effective way to tackle the problem and called for greater use of technology and intelligence-based monitoring systems to check the movement and distribution of narcotic substances, an official statement said.

He said the fight against drugs should become a 'Jan Andolan' involving every section of society. He urged the participants to take the message of a drug-free Arunachal Pradesh to different parts of the state and inspire others through their creativity, voice and leadership.

Parnaik said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accorded national importance to the fight against drug abuse. He said translating the campaign into concrete action for a drug-free society would be a meaningful tribute to Modi on his birthday. The Governor's Secretariat organised the competitions as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and the nationwide campaign against drug abuse.

Parnaik also presented participation certificates to all contestants in recognition of their contribution to the anti-drug campaign.

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