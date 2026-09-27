Meghalaya: NPP says 33 MLAs remain united, dismisses reports of BJP switch

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid speculation following the recent move of eight UDP legislators to the BJP, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar asserted that all 33 NPP MLAs remained together and that the MDA Government continued to function with unity and stability.

A section of the media had reported that political developments concerning the NPP were underway, particularly as the party's top brass visited New Delhi around the same time as the UDP legislators switched to the BJP. Dhar said such reports were baseless and maintained that the NPP remained firmly committed to the people of Meghalaya.

"I would like to put it on record that the NPP remains united and firmly committed to the people of Meghalaya. The reports suggesting that NPP legislators are planning to join the BJP are baseless. Our 33 NPP MLAs remain together, and the MDA Government continues to function with unity and stability," he said.

Dhar said the recent visit to Delhi by NPP leaders, including Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and himself, was undertaken for official work and to follow up on matters concerning Meghalaya's development.

"Our recent visit to Delhi, along with Hon'ble Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, was undertaken for official work and to follow up on matters concerning Meghalaya's development," he said.

Reiterating the government's focus on governance, development and public welfare, Dhar said the NPP leadership would continue to work together under Sangma's leadership.

"As leaders, our focus remains on governance, development and the welfare of our people. We will continue working together under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma with commitment and sincerity," he added.

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