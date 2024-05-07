Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army holds CME on high altitude illness at Sela Pass

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Indian Army organized a day-long continuous medical education (CME) for troops, paramedics and para-military serving in Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh recently, a defence communiqué informed here. Indian Army medicos shared their experience on saving lives of troops affected by high altitude illnesses and unpredicted incidents due to adverse weather conditions at high altitude terrain.

High altitude adversely affects the human body and causes life threatening issues to persons working at such altitudes. In Tawang region and elsewhere along India’s Northern borders those in armed forces, para military forces and organizations similar to BRO under various projects, like Brahmank, Vartak, Arunank, Dantak and Himank routinely face vagaries of weather and terrain.

To enhance the capabilities of the medical persons in dealing with emergency situations due to weather and terrain in the region, a training capsule was organized under the ambit of Gajraj Corps. The training was conducted by medical professionals of the Indian Army, para military and civilian administration reflecting an excellent coordination between the armed forces and civil administration in the region.

Some important aspects of high-altitude illnesses discussed during the training were acclimatization procedures, physiological conditioning as case study, risk factors investigation on such illnesses, efficacy of traditional approach to treatment and management of cold injuries and various maladies, like acute mountain sickness, high altitude cerebral oedema, high altitude pulmonary oedema and high altitude retinal haemorrhage.

The event also included practical demonstrations on preventive care. All participating medical professionals expressed their satisfaction on getting an opportunity to brush up their knowledge and exchange best practices with the Indian Army.

Army’s field hospital at remote Senge near Sela Pass en-route to Tawang, the largest medical facility between Jung and Dirang where the joint medical training was conducted, caters to not only the Army but also the locals and large number of tourists who travel through to Tawang throughout the year, the communiqué added.

