Expedite process of conducting exams: Governor Parnaik tells Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)

ITANAGAR: Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K.T. Parnaik Friday asked the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to expedite the process of conducting competitive examinations.

Interacting with the APPSC team led by Chairman Professor Pradip Lingfa, who called on him at Raj Bhavan, the governor, suggested various means and ways to address the challenges of conducting APPSC examinations, a Raj Bhawan communiqué informed.

Parnaik advised the team to uphold the mandate of the commission and ensure integrity and merit in every action. Earlier, Professor Lingfa submitted a special report on the commission and briefed the governor on initiatives of the commission and the way forward.

APPSC members Colonel (Retired) Koj Tari, Rosy Taba and Jalash Perting and Secretary APPSC Parul Gaur Mittal were present in the meeting. The chairman of the newly constituted APPSC, sworn in on January 21 this year while the members were sworn in in December last year. The APPSC hit the headlines last year after the question paper leak case came to light.

The question paper of the assistant engineer (civil) exam, conducted by the APPSC in 2022 was leaked which snowballed into a major issue forcing the state government to cancel the appointments of new chairman and members of the commission in February last year. More than 400 candidates appeared in the examination held on August 26 and 27 in 2022.

The scam took an ugly turn on February 24 last year, when APPSC under-secretary and also assistant controller of examinations Tumi Gangkak, allegedly committed suicide. On May 3 last year, Gyamar Padang, the whistleblower of the infamous scam, passed away.

