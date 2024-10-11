Arunachal Pradesh: Puja Celebrations Kick Off in Itanagar with Advisory

ITANAGAR: The nine-day Navratri festival was at its vibrant best, and it eased into the five-day Durga Puja celebrations that started on October 9.

The tremendous downpour of heavy rain had initially slowed the celebration down, but then there was a gradual build-up as people emerged to participate in the activities of the various puja mandaps.

In addition, Capital Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom yesterday evening visited the Durga Puja celebrations at the Ward No-12 Durga Puja Committee at Gangda Yurchum Shiv Mandir in the city. He visited several puja pandals and met the members of the festival committees.

Emphasizing faith and belief in God during his visit, Potom said, "We are a God-fearing people and our festivals though celebrated in different ways shows our dedication. It is important that all citizens of our state and country be respected, and we hope that all festivals should be celebrated in an organized manner strictly according to guidelines for smooth and successful celebrations."

He appealed to all the celebration committees to keep cleanliness and hygiene around the celebration venues and arrange proper waste disposal systems. Committees must take adequate volunteer support for managing the traffic movement and other logistics matters, so as not to create any law-and-order issues. He also said, "High time to inculcate peace, serenity, and communal harmony on these celebrations. Festivals give us lessons regarding brotherhood and cooperation values, and it is in-vogue we uphold those for a peaceful and jocund celebration.".

He claimed to have himself done puja for peace, progress, and communal harmony among all the residents in the Itanagar capital complex and in the entire state. "I prayed for their well-being, prosperity, and good health," he said.

This year's functions also coincide with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, meaning the triumph of good over evil. "We hope positive things continue and we make a society that is civilized and developed. We pray for a better place to live for all," Potom concluded.

Reports said that Durga Puja is being done at 36 places across the Itanagar capital complex.