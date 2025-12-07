Arunachal Governor's residence renamed 'Lok Bhavan'

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik implemented a central directive and renamed his official residence in Itanagar as 'Lok Bhavan', according to a notification.

The notification, issued by the Governor's Secretariat on December 4, stated that Raj Bhavan shall henceforth be referred to as "Lok Bhavan, Arunachal Pradesh".

The authorities implemented the name change following a communication from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the direction of the governor.

Commissioner to the Governor, Pawan Kumar Sain, stated that all official communications, records, signage, digital platforms, stationery and other references related to the governor's establishment must now use the new name.

In the notification, the commissioner directed all departments, state government offices and concerned agencies to note the change and ensure the necessary amendments in their official documents, websites and correspondence.

