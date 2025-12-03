Governor R. N. Ravi leads Assam Diwas celebrations at Raj Bhavan, Chennai

CHENNAI: Raj Bhavan, Chennai witnessed a vibrant and heartfelt celebration of Assam Diwas, honouring the rich heritage, culture, and contributions of the Assamese community living in Tamil Nadu. The distinguished event was graced by His Excellency Thiru R. N. Ravi, Hon’ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, who presided over the celebration and extended his warm wishes to the community.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the special felicitation presented by the Hon’ble Governor to Mr. Manoj Kumar Sharma, President Assam Spiritual Society, Chennai in recognition of his significant social contributions towards strengthening ties between Assam and Tamil Nadu. His efforts in cultural outreach and community service received widespread appreciation.

On this occasion, the Assamese community proudly applauded the exceptional performances delivered at Raj Bhavan by Mr. Promud Borah, Ms. Lekhashree Burhagohain, and Ms. Sudakshana. Their presentations beautifully showcased Assam’s artistic traditions and added a memorable cultural dimension to the event.

The celebration brought together members of the Assamese community in Chennai, who participated enthusiastically in honouring Assam’s history, unity, and cultural legacy. The event highlighted the strong bond shared between the people of Assam and Tamil Nadu and further reinforced the spirit of harmony between the two states, stated a press release.

