OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Several organisations in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district have sought a police investigation into alleged negligence during road construction blasting that left a man seriously injured in Yapik village.

In a complaint submitted to Tato police station on Sunday, the organisations alleged that a rock fragment propelled by an explosion struck Taya Yabu while he was working on his farmland around 1 pm on November 13.

They alleged that Puna Hinda Construction Company, which is executing the Pene-Tato National Highway project, carried out the blasting without adequate warnings, sirens, public announcements or other safety measures.

Yabu was initially taken to Aalo General Hospital in neighbouring West Siang district before being referred to Dibrugarh in Assam, the complaint said.

The organisations sought an investigation into the alleged negligence of the company's junior engineer, site in-charge, blasting supervisor and other personnel responsible for the operation.

Tato police station officer-in-charge Sunny Wangsu told PTI that police had registered an FIR on November 13 based on a complaint from the victim's family. The organisations filed a separate complaint on November 15, which would be incorporated into the existing FIR, he said.

Repeated attempts to contact the company's deputy project manager, K Padu, for comments went unanswered.

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