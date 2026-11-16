Assam: Book on Harish Chandra Bagchi, Dibrugarh's First Lawyer, Unveiled at Book Fair

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: An important chapter of Dibrugarh’s history came into focus on Sunday with the release of a book chronicling the life and legacy of Harish Chandra Bagchi, regarded as the town’s first lawyer. The book was unveiled by Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Saikat Patra at the 7th Dibrugarh Book Fair.

Authored by noted writer Suman Dutta, the book, titled ‘Nayayor Bator Yugnayak Harish Chandra Bagchi’ (Harish Chandra Bagchi: A Pioneer on the Path of Justice), documents the life, achievements and historical contributions of a personality who left a significant imprint on Dibrugarh’s early social, legal and economic landscape.

According to historical accounts, Bagchi arrived in Dibrugarh from Faridpur in 1862 and went on to establish himself as the town’s first legal practitioner. At a time when Assam’s tea industry was largely controlled by British interests, he also emerged as a tea garden owner, carving out a distinct place for himself in the region’s socio-economic history.

His contribution to education was equally noteworthy. Bagchi served as the first Principal of Dibrugarh Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, an institution established in 1840, further highlighting his role in the town’s early educational development.

The book release ceremony was attended by Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, social worker and chartered accountant Jyoti Prasad Kanoi, the Inspector of Schools, along with several legal professionals, writers, novelists, social workers and other distinguished personalities.

Drawing on historical records and documented accounts, Suman Dutta has brought to light several lesser-known aspects of Dibrugarh’s past through this publication.

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