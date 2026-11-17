CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Concerns are mounting over the possible impact on the academic calendar and upcoming examinations as the indefinite strike by deficit school teachers in Meghalaya continues.

Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers' Association (KJDSTA) president Boswell Pala said the teachers had never intended to disrupt examinations or inconvenience students and parents, but maintained that their demands were legitimate and had been acknowledged by the government and school management representatives.

"We must make it clear to everyone, especially students and parents, that we never intended to affect the examinations or cause any inconvenience. Our demands are legitimate, and the government understands and appreciates this. The management representatives we have spoken to also know that our demands are genuine and that we should get what we are asking for," he said.

He added, "The impact of our indefinite strike may be painful, but we are not the ones who should answer for it. The government must answer for this, as it should have foreseen the situation. Perhaps it is the government's plan to allow this strike to continue."

As part of the ongoing agitation, the KJDSTA held a sit-in demonstration at Sawmer Playground in Upper Shillong on Monday.

The KJDSTA and the Garo Hills Deficit School Teachers' Association (GHDSTEA) are demanding the implementation of the Pension Scheme 2023, which they said emerged from consultations and meetings held in accordance with the 1969 Act and court directions.

Their demands include the immediate issuance of Individual Subscriber Account Numbers to all eligible deficit employees, the transfer of Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) money to the Central Account without further delay, and the withdrawal of the proposed Scheme 2026, which they have described as a namesake scheme that does not offer a proper solution. They have also called for lawful authority and proper justification in all decisions concerning teachers' pensions and CPF.

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