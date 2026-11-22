IMPHAL: With the death of two more people, the toll in the suspected spurious liquor tragedy in Manipur's Chandel district rose to 13 on Saturday, while around 300 others have been hospitalised since November 18, officials said.

The affected people are mostly from Nungpan village, Chakpikarong villages and adjoining areas in the mountainous Chandel district. They have been admitted to various medical facilities in Imphal, including the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) and the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), besides two private hospitals.

A police official said that a 50-year-old man, identified as Hrangbung Beruwng Anal, was the first to die at his residence in Nungpan village on the night of November 18. Subsequently, 12 more people died on Thursday and Friday in different villages of Chandel district. The victims reportedly died either while being transported to hospitals or at local Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs). As a precautionary measure, the Chandel district administration has issued a seven-point advisory in the interest of public health and safety, urging people to refrain from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly those obtained from suspected sources in the affected areas, until further notice.

The advisory also cautioned people against ignoring symptoms that could indicate serious health complications following alcohol consumption. "Any person experiencing vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulty or other unusual symptoms following alcohol consumption should immediately seek medical attention at the nearest health facility," the advisory stated.

Also Read: MCTA accuses Meghalaya government of dividing teachers with pay disparities