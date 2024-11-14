"Arunachal Has Vast Potential to Boost Inland Fisheries," Says Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Wednesday emphasized the significant potential for the fisheries sector to flourish in Arunachal Pradesh, provided that available resources are properly utilized.

The minister, who is on a three-day visit to the state since Monday, reviewed various sectors under his ministry, noting that Arunachal Pradesh holds vast potential for inland water fish production.

Addressing a press conference at the civil secretariat here, Singh, the union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, informed that India’s fish production has grown substantially over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“Prior to 2014, India’s annual fish production was estimated at 96 lakh tonnes. However, after Modi took office, the country’s production has risen to 176 lakh tonnes annually, with 132 lakh tonnes from inland fisheries,” Singh disclosed. He highlighted that with Arunachal’s numerous ponds and water bodies across villages, the state could become a notable producer of inland water fish.

“If these water bodies are developed and utilized effectively, Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to become not only self-sufficient in fish production but also an exporter,” Singh pointed out.

The minister explained that the prime minister has instructed all cabinet ministers to visit northeastern states to identify the region’s potentials and focus on developmental initiatives.

“The Modi government is committed to making the Northeast and Arunachal Pradesh self-reliant by understanding regional challenges and allocating development projects,” he stated.

Singh added that several central schemes related to fisheries, such as the Fishery Infrastructure Development Fund and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kishan Samridhi Yojana, could be leveraged by Arunachal to boost infrastructure and productivity.

“The state should adopt modern technology and diversify fish species, aiming to increase fish production from the current 10,000 tonnes to 30,000 tonnes,” he suggested. The minister further assured that his ministry would promptly approve any proposals submitted by the state government for fisheries sector development, though he noted that implementation remains the state’s responsibility. “During my review meeting, I observed the government’s sincerity in this regard,” he added.

Singh also pointed out that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed innovative research in fisheries that Arunachal could adopt to enhance production.

He informed that he has advised the state government to select officials for training at the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in Odisha. This training would focus on technology transfer and enable multi-layer fish farming techniques.

These trained officials, Singh explained, could establish a capacity-building framework in the state to train fish farmers in technology diversification, ultimately increasing productivity. “Increased fish production will generate employment for the youth and open opportunities for exporting fish outside the state,” he remarked. Singh also announced that his department has sanctioned Rs 19.5 crore for establishing a modern fish market at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district of the state.

