BSNL Chief Engineer Mara Kocho Appointed Managing Director of NEHHDC

Itanagar: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Chief Engineer Mara Kocho has been appointed as the Managing Director of the North Eastern Handicraft and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC), with its headquarter at Guwahati. NEHHDC is a central public sector enterprise under the union DoNER ministry.

Kocho, who was earlier posted as chief engineer at BSNL Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, was born to Late Norbo Kocho at Rang village under Seppa circle in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, on February 10, 1977. He is the first Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer from the Nyishi community.

Kocho has already served as BSNL chief engineer at Ambala in Haryana, and New Delhi, Deputy General Manager (EM) on deputation at the Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Ltd (HPDCAPL), and Superintendent Engineer at BSNL Shillong and Guwahati.

He did his Bachelor of Technology in electrical engineering from North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) in 2000. He also did MBA at IIM Lucknow, from the Noida Campus.

